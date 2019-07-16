Fire reignites near Snake River, crews believe original blaze was caused by fireworks

IDAHO FALLS — A fire burning earlier Tuesday reignited around 8 p.m. on the east side of the Snake River near the Upper Power Plant.

The fire flared back up in some driftwood, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

“The fire earlier today appears to have been caused by fireworks. Crews will be on scene for a while isolating the fire by cutting away surrounding driftwood,” an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post says.

Crews will keep an eye on the fire to make sure it doesn’t spread.