Former BYU-Idaho student sent to jail after drug bust

REXBURG — A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student facing several felony drug charges in December was sentenced last week.

Trey Alexander Hill, 21, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to 45 days in jail with five years probation. Boyce suspended a two to five year prison sentence and required the Missouri man to pay a $1,000 fine.

The sentence came after Hill pleaded guilty to felony distribution of marijuana and felony possession of cocaine. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two felony possession of a controlled substance charges and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Police arrested Hill and his roommate, 20-year-old Dallin Elliott, after finding bottles and packages full of marijuana, wads of cash, cocaine, THC cartridges, mushrooms and paraphernalia in a student apartment.

The drug bust at The Gates at Rexburg Apartments on 7th South came after the manager reported the smell of marijuana coming from a tenant’s vehicle. The manager also said there were ongoing complaints of marijuana odor coming from a specific apartment.

Elliott was placed on three years felony probation by District Judge Jon Shindurling after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana greater than three ounces. Shindurling withheld judgment, meaning if Elliott is successful while on probation, the charges will be removed from his record.

Hill and Elliot are jointly required to pay $690.62 to the Victim’s Relief Fund for the crimes.