Independence day parade lineups

Mike Price
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

IDAHO FALLS — Cities around east Idaho are kicking off Independence Day celebrations with parades.

Here are the parade lineups for Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello. The Idaho Falls parade starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at 12 p.m. It has 130 entries. The Rexburg and Pocatello parades both begin at 10 a.m. and go to 12 p.m. The Rexburg parade has 82 entries and the Pocatello parade has 86.

Idaho Falls Parade Lineup

  • Idaho Falls Exchange Club: Flags
  • East Idaho News: Parade Guides
  1. IDOC Honor Guard
  2. High Valley Dermatology – PRESENTING SPONSOR
  3. Grand Marshal
  4. INL – Title SPONSOR
  5. Sandhill Radio – GOLD SPONSOR
  6. Local News 8 – GOLD SPONSOR
  7. Interfaith Community Service Project
  8. Champ’s Heart (non profit for special needs children)
  9. Camp Hayden
  10. War Bonnet Roundup
  11. War Bonnet Roundup Junior Posse
  12. A Cut Above, the Falls
  13. Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho
  14. Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho
  15. PALISADES RANGER STATION
  16. Bonneville County 4H
  17. STREET SWEEPER
  18. OfficeMax – SILVER SPONSOR
  19. Roamer Transport – SILVER SPONSOR
  20. SmartMods Tiny Homes – SILVER SPONSOR
  21. The Group Real Estate – Bronze Sponsor
  22. Gravity Factory – Bronze Sponsor
  23. Anderson Hicks Group – Bronze Sponsor
  24. Idaho Central Credit Union – Bronze Sponsor
  25. Idaho State Police
  26. BLM-Bureau of Land Management
  27. Idaho Falls Fire Department
  28. Melaleuca
  29. Skyline Band
  30. Skyline High School
  31. Skyline High School
  32. Bonneville County Distinguished YoungWomenScholarship Program
  33. Idaho Heart Foundation
  34. Wright Physical Therapy
  35. Idaho Falls Power
  36. Idaho Falls Power
  37. Westmark Credit Union
  38. Westmark Credit Union
  39. Idaho Falls High School Band
  40. Idaho Falls High School Cheer
  41. Idaho Falls High School Student Government
  42. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls West Stake
  43. Stevens-Henager College
  44. Hospice of Eastern Idaho
  45. Tranont
  46. Upper Valley cheer
  47. Drug Free -Bonneville Drug Courts
  48. JTS Enterprises LLC / The Haunted River
  49. Premier Coordinators
  50. Java Express
  51. Bonneville County Democrats
  52. The Cookie Place
  53. Girl Scout of Silver Sage
  54. City of Ammon
  55. Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council
  56. Bonneville High School Honeybees
  57. Bonneville High School Marching Band
  58. Bonneville High School Cheer
  59. Bonneville High School Ballroom Team
  60. Bonneville High School Student Council
  61. Michelle Ziel-Dingman for Idaho Falls City Council
  62. Snake River BMX
  63. Idaho Falls VFW Flag
  64. Idaho Falls VFW Military Flags
  65. Watersprings Church
  66. District 93 Scholarship Programs
  67. Eagle Rock Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol
  68. Idaho District 33 & 34 State Legislators
  69. Eric Daw Custom Guitars and Repair
  70. Doug Andrus Distributing
  71. Motion Dance Academy
  72. Soda Tsunami
  73. Clearline Transportation / American Cancer Society
  74. The Dance Factory
  75. Sunkiss Towing
  76. Lindsay Truck & Towing
  77. Hillcrest Knightline Dance
  78. Hillcrest High School Softball
  79. Hillcrest High School Football
  80. Hillcrest High School Band
  81. Hillcrest High School Cheer
  82. Hillcrest High School Student Council
  83. Thunder Ridge Ballroom
  84. Thunder Ridge Cheer
  85. Thunder Ridge High School
  86. Thunder Ridge HS Odyssey Dance Team
  87. Thunder Ridge Outlaws Wrestling club
  88. Thunder Ridge Student Council
  89. Shaka’s/Salt Lake Express
  90. FisboGO
  91. Ripp’d Nutrition
  92. Ripp’d Nutrition
  93. Knights of Columbus
  94. Idaho Falls Folklore Society
  95. Barron’s Jewelry
  96. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls East Stake
  97. Home Reach
  98. East Idaho Credit Union
  99. Hope Lutheran Church and School
  100. If/Bonn Co DARE
  101. If/Bonn Co DARE
  102. Lily & Syringa Assisted Living
  103. BILL’S BIKE SHOP, INC
  104. Community Youth in Action
  105. AmeriHealth
  106. The Little Gym of Idaho Falls
  107. CHICK-FIL-A
  108. Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club
  109. Jacob Grant Property Management
  110. Sunnyside Automotive
  111. Sunnyside Automotive
  112. Sunnyside Automotive
  113. Sunnyside Automotive
  114. Sunnyside Automotive
  115. Teton Toyota
  116. HomeSmart Premier Realty
  117. Maverick
  118. Rocky mountain middle school cheer
  119. Alpha Sod Inc.
  120. The Bike Shop
  121. Troy Warnick Painting
  122. U-Pick RED BARN
  123. Bonneville High School Class of ’89
  124. College of Eastern Idaho
  125. Just for Kids Urgent Care
  126. Stanton Healthcare
  127. Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre
  128. Miss Idaho Falls Scholarship Program
  129. Poundfit
  130. Snake River Animal Shelter

Rexburg Parade Lineup

  1. Chamber Sponsor banner
  2. Police Cars – Idaho State Police
  3. Theme Banner
  4. Veteran’s Color Guard / Freddy’s
  5. Grand Marshal Banner
  6. Grand Marshal
  7. City Fire Truck / Madison Fire Dept.
  8. City council
  9. Madison High School Band
  10. Miss Madison
  11. Lion King
  12. Americana
  13. Madison County 4H
  14. Madison Bobcadettes
  15. Kettle Embroidery
  16. Madison Grid Kid
  17. A. Legacy Flight Museum
    B. ICCU
  18. Stuart Deacon Jr.
  19. Madison Gymnastics
  20. A. SSHS Cheer
    B. Sugar City Council
  21. Parker Insurance
  22. Book Viking
  23. Miss Idaho
  24. Family Crisis Center
  25. The Rock Gym & Teton CrossFit
  26. Cedar point Trucking
  27. A. Summerfest
    B. Airbound
  28. Upper Valley Suicide Prevention
  29. Madison Cheer
  30. Broulim’s
  31. ACE Hardware
  32. Pizza Pie Café
  33. BYU-I Campus Life
  34. Westmark Credit Union
  35. Edge Real Estate
  36. The Homestead
  37. Circle of Love
  38. Rocky Mountain Stars Drill
  39. Trike Fest West
  40. Amerihealth
  41. Salt Lake Express
  42. UVCMTB
  43. Miss Rexburg’s Outstanding Teen
  44. Operation Underground Railroad
  45. A. Sugar Salem Jr. High Cheer
    B. Team Green Real Estate
  46. Grace Baptist
  47. East Idaho Credit Union
  48. Distinguished Young Women of Madison
  49. Black Rock
  50. Fat Cats
  51. Madison Armory
  52. Carriage Cove
  53. Madison High Student Council
  54. Madison Memorial
  55. Rep. Britt Raybould
  56. Beehive Credit Union
  57. Dancer’s Edge
  58. Rexburg College of Message Therapy
  59. Rexburg Insurance
  60. Ray’s Chevron
  61. Sugar City Distinguished Young Women
  62. Depatco
  63. Fusion Fitness and Dance
  64. ICCU
  65. Snake Rover Stock Car
  66. Gravity Factory
  67. Klanis
  68. Specialty Movers
  69. ACMS of BYU-I
  70. Advanced Physical Therapy
  71. Avant Guard
  72. Franco Insurance
  73. Gator Jacks
  74. Paramount Twin Theater
  75. Bell Black Insurance
  76. Madison Park Dental Center
  77. Eyecare Center
  78. Eagle Rock Pipe Band
  79. Madison Liberty
  80. County Trails Corn Maze
  81. Edstrom Construction
  82. Uwrench

Pocatello Parade Lineup

  1. Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Pocatello Branch, Post #735, of the United States of America Honor Guard
  2. Idaho Central Credit Union
  3. Portneuf Medical Center
  4. Old Town Pocatello

Entries in the 2019 Pocatello’s 4th of July Parade include:

  • Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union
  • Alameda 6th Ward – Alameda Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • All Pumping & Septic
  • American Legion Family
  • AmeriHealth
  • Bannock County Republicans
  • BengalWorks Graphics
  • Big Brother Lowriding
  • Big Guy Construction
  • Building Contractors of Southeast Idaho
  • BustNMoves Moving Company
  • Central Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • Century High School
  • Chubbuck Lions Club
  • Chubbuck Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • City of Pocatello
  • City of Pocatello Fire Department
  • Civil Air Patrol
  • Club Z Studio
  • Community Mental Health Services
  • Copper Summit Assisted Living
  • Daughters of the American Revolution
  • Deleta Skating
  • Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck
  • East Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • Equestrian Drill Team
  • Farm Bureau Insurance Co. of Idaho
  • Gateway Transitional Care Center
  • Geronimo’s Trampoline Park
  • Girl Scouts
  • Health West Inc
  • Heber Hatchets Axe Throwing
  • Highland High School (Cheer)
  • Highland Lassies and Ram TV
  • Highland Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • Hope and Recovery Resource Center
  • Idaho Fire and Flood
  • Idaho State University
  • Idaho State Veterans Home Pocatello
  • IMPRA Queens: Senior-Katey Gutman, Teen-Bailee Mackey, Peewee-HadleeJo Kotter
  • Ireland Bank
  • ISU Credit Union
  • Just 4 kiDDS Dentistry for Children
  • Keller Williams
  • Kendra Rone – State Farm
  • Knights of Columbus
  • KPVI-DTV
  • Mark Bechtel
  • Mark Nye Senator – State of Idaho
  • Mended Little Hearts of Southeastern and Eastern Idaho
  • MODERNSigns+
  • More Mattress LLC
  • Mountain View Event Center
  • Mrs. Idaho International 2019
  • Museum of Clean
  • Nucleane LLC
  • OG Rat
  • Palace Playhouse
  • Partner Steel
  • Pocatello High School
  • Pocatello Senior Activity Center
  • Pocatello Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • Pocatello Valley Montessori School
  • Poky Kids, new at Station Square
  • Portneuf District Library
  • Portneuf Valley Soccer Club
  • Prime Time Auctions
  • Randy’s Tumbling
  • Robert Allen Mitsubishi
  • Rocky Mountain Epoxy
  • Sam’s Gun Shop, LLC
  • SERVPRO® of Blackfoot/Pocatello
  • Signarama
  • Snake River Doodles & Friends
  • SouthPaw Boxing Club
  • The ELF Project
  • The Home Depot
  • Tyhee Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion
  • Urban Custom Fabrication
  • West Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • Westside Players, Inc.

