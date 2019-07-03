Independence day parade lineups
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — Cities around east Idaho are kicking off Independence Day celebrations with parades.
Here are the parade lineups for Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello. The Idaho Falls parade starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at 12 p.m. It has 130 entries. The Rexburg and Pocatello parades both begin at 10 a.m. and go to 12 p.m. The Rexburg parade has 82 entries and the Pocatello parade has 86.
Idaho Falls Parade Lineup
- Idaho Falls Exchange Club: Flags
- East Idaho News: Parade Guides
- IDOC Honor Guard
- High Valley Dermatology – PRESENTING SPONSOR
- Grand Marshal
- INL – Title SPONSOR
- Sandhill Radio – GOLD SPONSOR
- Local News 8 – GOLD SPONSOR
- Interfaith Community Service Project
- Champ’s Heart (non profit for special needs children)
- Camp Hayden
- War Bonnet Roundup
- War Bonnet Roundup Junior Posse
- A Cut Above, the Falls
- Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho
- Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho
- PALISADES RANGER STATION
- Bonneville County 4H
- STREET SWEEPER
- OfficeMax – SILVER SPONSOR
- Roamer Transport – SILVER SPONSOR
- SmartMods Tiny Homes – SILVER SPONSOR
- The Group Real Estate – Bronze Sponsor
- Gravity Factory – Bronze Sponsor
- Anderson Hicks Group – Bronze Sponsor
- Idaho Central Credit Union – Bronze Sponsor
- Idaho State Police
- BLM-Bureau of Land Management
- Idaho Falls Fire Department
- Melaleuca
- Skyline Band
- Skyline High School
- Skyline High School
- Bonneville County Distinguished YoungWomenScholarship Program
- Idaho Heart Foundation
- Wright Physical Therapy
- Idaho Falls Power
- Idaho Falls Power
- Westmark Credit Union
- Westmark Credit Union
- Idaho Falls High School Band
- Idaho Falls High School Cheer
- Idaho Falls High School Student Government
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls West Stake
- Stevens-Henager College
- Hospice of Eastern Idaho
- Tranont
- Upper Valley cheer
- Drug Free -Bonneville Drug Courts
- JTS Enterprises LLC / The Haunted River
- Premier Coordinators
- Java Express
- Bonneville County Democrats
- The Cookie Place
- Girl Scout of Silver Sage
- City of Ammon
- Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council
- Bonneville High School Honeybees
- Bonneville High School Marching Band
- Bonneville High School Cheer
- Bonneville High School Ballroom Team
- Bonneville High School Student Council
- Michelle Ziel-Dingman for Idaho Falls City Council
- Snake River BMX
- Idaho Falls VFW Flag
- Idaho Falls VFW Military Flags
- Watersprings Church
- District 93 Scholarship Programs
- Eagle Rock Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol
- Idaho District 33 & 34 State Legislators
- Eric Daw Custom Guitars and Repair
- Doug Andrus Distributing
- Motion Dance Academy
- Soda Tsunami
- Clearline Transportation / American Cancer Society
- The Dance Factory
- Sunkiss Towing
- Lindsay Truck & Towing
- Hillcrest Knightline Dance
- Hillcrest High School Softball
- Hillcrest High School Football
- Hillcrest High School Band
- Hillcrest High School Cheer
- Hillcrest High School Student Council
- Thunder Ridge Ballroom
- Thunder Ridge Cheer
- Thunder Ridge High School
- Thunder Ridge HS Odyssey Dance Team
- Thunder Ridge Outlaws Wrestling club
- Thunder Ridge Student Council
- Shaka’s/Salt Lake Express
- FisboGO
- Ripp’d Nutrition
- Ripp’d Nutrition
- Knights of Columbus
- Idaho Falls Folklore Society
- Barron’s Jewelry
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls East Stake
- Home Reach
- East Idaho Credit Union
- Hope Lutheran Church and School
- If/Bonn Co DARE
- If/Bonn Co DARE
- Lily & Syringa Assisted Living
- BILL’S BIKE SHOP, INC
- Community Youth in Action
- AmeriHealth
- The Little Gym of Idaho Falls
- CHICK-FIL-A
- Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club
- Jacob Grant Property Management
- Sunnyside Automotive
- Sunnyside Automotive
- Sunnyside Automotive
- Sunnyside Automotive
- Sunnyside Automotive
- Teton Toyota
- HomeSmart Premier Realty
- Maverick
- Rocky mountain middle school cheer
- Alpha Sod Inc.
- The Bike Shop
- Troy Warnick Painting
- U-Pick RED BARN
- Bonneville High School Class of ’89
- College of Eastern Idaho
- Just for Kids Urgent Care
- Stanton Healthcare
- Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre
- Miss Idaho Falls Scholarship Program
- Poundfit
- Snake River Animal Shelter
Rexburg Parade Lineup
- Chamber Sponsor banner
- Police Cars – Idaho State Police
- Theme Banner
- Veteran’s Color Guard / Freddy’s
- Grand Marshal Banner
- Grand Marshal
- City Fire Truck / Madison Fire Dept.
- City council
- Madison High School Band
- Miss Madison
- Lion King
- Americana
- Madison County 4H
- Madison Bobcadettes
- Kettle Embroidery
- Madison Grid Kid
- A. Legacy Flight Museum
B. ICCU
- Stuart Deacon Jr.
- Madison Gymnastics
- A. SSHS Cheer
B. Sugar City Council
- Parker Insurance
- Book Viking
- Miss Idaho
- Family Crisis Center
- The Rock Gym & Teton CrossFit
- Cedar point Trucking
- A. Summerfest
B. Airbound
- Upper Valley Suicide Prevention
- Madison Cheer
- Broulim’s
- ACE Hardware
- Pizza Pie Café
- BYU-I Campus Life
- Westmark Credit Union
- Edge Real Estate
- The Homestead
- Circle of Love
- Rocky Mountain Stars Drill
- Trike Fest West
- Amerihealth
- Salt Lake Express
- UVCMTB
- Miss Rexburg’s Outstanding Teen
- Operation Underground Railroad
- A. Sugar Salem Jr. High Cheer
B. Team Green Real Estate
- Grace Baptist
- East Idaho Credit Union
- Distinguished Young Women of Madison
- Black Rock
- Fat Cats
- Madison Armory
- Carriage Cove
- Madison High Student Council
- Madison Memorial
- Rep. Britt Raybould
- Beehive Credit Union
- Dancer’s Edge
- Rexburg College of Message Therapy
- Rexburg Insurance
- Ray’s Chevron
- Sugar City Distinguished Young Women
- Depatco
- Fusion Fitness and Dance
- ICCU
- Snake Rover Stock Car
- Gravity Factory
- Klanis
- Specialty Movers
- ACMS of BYU-I
- Advanced Physical Therapy
- Avant Guard
- Franco Insurance
- Gator Jacks
- Paramount Twin Theater
- Bell Black Insurance
- Madison Park Dental Center
- Eyecare Center
- Eagle Rock Pipe Band
- Madison Liberty
- County Trails Corn Maze
- Edstrom Construction
- Uwrench
Pocatello Parade Lineup
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Pocatello Branch, Post #735, of the United States of America Honor Guard
- Idaho Central Credit Union
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Old Town Pocatello
Entries in the 2019 Pocatello’s 4th of July Parade include:
- Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union
- Alameda 6th Ward – Alameda Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- All Pumping & Septic
- American Legion Family
- AmeriHealth
- Bannock County Republicans
- BengalWorks Graphics
- Big Brother Lowriding
- Big Guy Construction
- Building Contractors of Southeast Idaho
- BustNMoves Moving Company
- Central Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Century High School
- Chubbuck Lions Club
- Chubbuck Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- City of Pocatello
- City of Pocatello Fire Department
- Civil Air Patrol
- Club Z Studio
- Community Mental Health Services
- Copper Summit Assisted Living
- Daughters of the American Revolution
- Deleta Skating
- Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck
- East Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Equestrian Drill Team
- Farm Bureau Insurance Co. of Idaho
- Gateway Transitional Care Center
- Geronimo’s Trampoline Park
- Girl Scouts
- Health West Inc
- Heber Hatchets Axe Throwing
- Highland High School (Cheer)
- Highland Lassies and Ram TV
- Highland Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Hope and Recovery Resource Center
- Idaho Fire and Flood
- Idaho State University
- Idaho State Veterans Home Pocatello
- IMPRA Queens: Senior-Katey Gutman, Teen-Bailee Mackey, Peewee-HadleeJo Kotter
- Ireland Bank
- ISU Credit Union
- Just 4 kiDDS Dentistry for Children
- Keller Williams
- Kendra Rone – State Farm
- Knights of Columbus
- KPVI-DTV
- Mark Bechtel
- Mark Nye Senator – State of Idaho
- Mended Little Hearts of Southeastern and Eastern Idaho
- MODERNSigns+
- More Mattress LLC
- Mountain View Event Center
- Mrs. Idaho International 2019
- Museum of Clean
- Nucleane LLC
- OG Rat
- Palace Playhouse
- Partner Steel
- Pocatello High School
- Pocatello Senior Activity Center
- Pocatello Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Pocatello Valley Montessori School
- Poky Kids, new at Station Square
- Portneuf District Library
- Portneuf Valley Soccer Club
- Prime Time Auctions
- Randy’s Tumbling
- Robert Allen Mitsubishi
- Rocky Mountain Epoxy
- Sam’s Gun Shop, LLC
- SERVPRO® of Blackfoot/Pocatello
- Signarama
- Snake River Doodles & Friends
- SouthPaw Boxing Club
- The ELF Project
- The Home Depot
- Tyhee Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion
- Urban Custom Fabrication
- West Stake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- Westside Players, Inc.