Independence day parade lineups

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Cities around east Idaho are kicking off Independence Day celebrations with parades.

Here are the parade lineups for Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello. The Idaho Falls parade starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at 12 p.m. It has 130 entries. The Rexburg and Pocatello parades both begin at 10 a.m. and go to 12 p.m. The Rexburg parade has 82 entries and the Pocatello parade has 86.

Idaho Falls Parade Lineup

Idaho Falls Exchange Club: Flags

East Idaho News: Parade Guides

IDOC Honor Guard High Valley Dermatology – PRESENTING SPONSOR Grand Marshal INL – Title SPONSOR Sandhill Radio – GOLD SPONSOR Local News 8 – GOLD SPONSOR Interfaith Community Service Project Champ’s Heart (non profit for special needs children) Camp Hayden War Bonnet Roundup War Bonnet Roundup Junior Posse A Cut Above, the Falls Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho PALISADES RANGER STATION Bonneville County 4H STREET SWEEPER OfficeMax – SILVER SPONSOR Roamer Transport – SILVER SPONSOR SmartMods Tiny Homes – SILVER SPONSOR The Group Real Estate – Bronze Sponsor Gravity Factory – Bronze Sponsor Anderson Hicks Group – Bronze Sponsor Idaho Central Credit Union – Bronze Sponsor Idaho State Police BLM-Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls Fire Department Melaleuca Skyline Band Skyline High School Skyline High School Bonneville County Distinguished YoungWomenScholarship Program Idaho Heart Foundation Wright Physical Therapy Idaho Falls Power Idaho Falls Power Westmark Credit Union Westmark Credit Union Idaho Falls High School Band Idaho Falls High School Cheer Idaho Falls High School Student Government Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls West Stake Stevens-Henager College Hospice of Eastern Idaho Tranont Upper Valley cheer Drug Free -Bonneville Drug Courts JTS Enterprises LLC / The Haunted River Premier Coordinators Java Express Bonneville County Democrats The Cookie Place Girl Scout of Silver Sage City of Ammon Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council Bonneville High School Honeybees Bonneville High School Marching Band Bonneville High School Cheer Bonneville High School Ballroom Team Bonneville High School Student Council Michelle Ziel-Dingman for Idaho Falls City Council Snake River BMX Idaho Falls VFW Flag Idaho Falls VFW Military Flags Watersprings Church District 93 Scholarship Programs Eagle Rock Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Idaho District 33 & 34 State Legislators Eric Daw Custom Guitars and Repair Doug Andrus Distributing Motion Dance Academy Soda Tsunami Clearline Transportation / American Cancer Society The Dance Factory Sunkiss Towing Lindsay Truck & Towing Hillcrest Knightline Dance Hillcrest High School Softball Hillcrest High School Football Hillcrest High School Band Hillcrest High School Cheer Hillcrest High School Student Council Thunder Ridge Ballroom Thunder Ridge Cheer Thunder Ridge High School Thunder Ridge HS Odyssey Dance Team Thunder Ridge Outlaws Wrestling club Thunder Ridge Student Council Shaka’s/Salt Lake Express FisboGO Ripp’d Nutrition Ripp’d Nutrition Knights of Columbus Idaho Falls Folklore Society Barron’s Jewelry Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls East Stake Home Reach East Idaho Credit Union Hope Lutheran Church and School If/Bonn Co DARE If/Bonn Co DARE Lily & Syringa Assisted Living BILL’S BIKE SHOP, INC Community Youth in Action AmeriHealth The Little Gym of Idaho Falls CHICK-FIL-A Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club Jacob Grant Property Management Sunnyside Automotive Sunnyside Automotive Sunnyside Automotive Sunnyside Automotive Sunnyside Automotive Teton Toyota HomeSmart Premier Realty Maverick Rocky mountain middle school cheer Alpha Sod Inc. The Bike Shop Troy Warnick Painting U-Pick RED BARN Bonneville High School Class of ’89 College of Eastern Idaho Just for Kids Urgent Care Stanton Healthcare Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre Miss Idaho Falls Scholarship Program Poundfit Snake River Animal Shelter

Rexburg Parade Lineup

Chamber Sponsor banner Police Cars – Idaho State Police Theme Banner Veteran’s Color Guard / Freddy’s Grand Marshal Banner Grand Marshal City Fire Truck / Madison Fire Dept. City council Madison High School Band Miss Madison Lion King Americana Madison County 4H Madison Bobcadettes Kettle Embroidery Madison Grid Kid A. Legacy Flight Museum

B. ICCU Stuart Deacon Jr. Madison Gymnastics A. SSHS Cheer

B. Sugar City Council Parker Insurance Book Viking Miss Idaho Family Crisis Center The Rock Gym & Teton CrossFit Cedar point Trucking A. Summerfest

B. Airbound Upper Valley Suicide Prevention Madison Cheer Broulim’s ACE Hardware Pizza Pie Café BYU-I Campus Life Westmark Credit Union Edge Real Estate The Homestead Circle of Love Rocky Mountain Stars Drill Trike Fest West Amerihealth Salt Lake Express UVCMTB Miss Rexburg’s Outstanding Teen Operation Underground Railroad A. Sugar Salem Jr. High Cheer

B. Team Green Real Estate Grace Baptist East Idaho Credit Union Distinguished Young Women of Madison Black Rock Fat Cats Madison Armory Carriage Cove Madison High Student Council Madison Memorial Rep. Britt Raybould Beehive Credit Union Dancer’s Edge Rexburg College of Message Therapy Rexburg Insurance Ray’s Chevron Sugar City Distinguished Young Women Depatco Fusion Fitness and Dance ICCU Snake Rover Stock Car Gravity Factory Klanis Specialty Movers ACMS of BYU-I Advanced Physical Therapy Avant Guard Franco Insurance Gator Jacks Paramount Twin Theater Bell Black Insurance Madison Park Dental Center Eyecare Center Eagle Rock Pipe Band Madison Liberty County Trails Corn Maze Edstrom Construction Uwrench

Pocatello Parade Lineup

Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Pocatello Branch, Post #735, of the United States of America Honor Guard Idaho Central Credit Union Portneuf Medical Center Old Town Pocatello

Entries in the 2019 Pocatello’s 4th of July Parade include: