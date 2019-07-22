Lightning causes fire on INL, over 2,000 acres burned so far

The following is a news release and photos from East Idaho Fire Center Information.

The Sheep Fire started at approximately 6:30 p.m. July 22 on the Idaho National Laboratory Site. Unified command is in place between BLM and INL. The fire is south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near the eastern boundary of the INL site. The fire is moving south, southwest with the majority of the active flames to the southwest. Firefighters will continue fighting the fire through the night. Additional resources have been ordered to arrive Tuesday morning.

Cause: Lightning

Fire Size: 2,000 acres and growing

Percent Contained: No estimated containment

Fire Behavior: Active and running

Fuels and Terrain: Grass and brush. Terrain is rolling

Fire Crews/Resources: 4 engines, 1 dozer (#BLMIFDFire), 3 INL engines and 2 INL dozers on scene. 4 engines, 2 tactical water tenders and a helicopter have been ordered

Structures Threatened: No structures threatened

Evacuations: No evacuations

Closures: No closures