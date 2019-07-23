Operations curtailed at parts of INL due to fire

Share This

UPDATE

As a result of the Sheep Fire, operations are curtailed at Idaho National Laboratory’s Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC) and Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT) for July 23. Essential employees are being notified by management for a 9 a.m. shift change at MFC.

Non-essential MFC employees are asked to stay home Tuesday.

The shift change bus schedule for MFC essential employees is as follows:

Leave Pocatello Park and Ride at 7:50

Leave Blackfoot Park and Ride at 8:10

Leave Idaho Falls Yellowstone Park and Ride at 8:25

Leave Shelley – New Sweden Park and Ride at 8:35

There is no shuttle service to and from MFC today.

Employees should watch for lab communications about other potential curtailments to facilities on the INL Site.

The fire has consumed approximately 5,000 acres.

Bureau of Land Management and INL fire crews are working together to fight the fire.

The Sheep Fire began following a lightning strike at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 22.The fire is located south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near the Idaho National Laboratory Site’s eastern boundary.

PREVIOUS STORY

The following is a news release and photos from East Idaho Fire Center Information.

The Sheep Fire started at approximately 6:30 p.m. July 22 on the Idaho National Laboratory Site. Unified command is in place between BLM and INL. The fire is south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near the eastern boundary of the INL site. The fire is moving south, southwest with the majority of the active flames to the southwest. Firefighters will continue fighting the fire through the night. Additional resources have been ordered to arrive Tuesday morning.

Cause: Lightning

Fire Size: 2,000 acres and growing

Percent Contained: No estimated containment

Fire Behavior: Active and running

Fuels and Terrain: Grass and brush. Terrain is rolling

Fire Crews/Resources: 4 engines, 1 dozer (#BLMIFDFire), 3 INL engines and 2 INL dozers on scene. 4 engines, 2 tactical water tenders and a helicopter have been ordered

Structures Threatened: No structures threatened

Evacuations: No evacuations

Closures: No closures