Semi fire causes traffic delays on I-15

BLACKFOOT — Crews spent several hours on the scene of a semi-truck fire late Wednesday and early Thursday on Interstate 15 in Blackfoot.

The fire happened in the southbound lanes near milepost 95. Southbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at exit 98 beginning around 11:30 p.m.

Emergency crews reopened the interstate around 1:30 a.m. but the right lane remained blocked as workers cleared the scene. Drivers report traffic was still experiencing delays around 6 a.m.

Shelley, Firth and Blackfoot Fire departments responded to put out the fire. Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Deputies for traffic control.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we receive it.