Semi hauling office products catches fire, explodes on I-15

BLACKFOOT — A semi-trailer hauling office products caught on fire and exploded last night around 11 p.m. on Interstate 15.

The truck driver was able to unhook the trailer, according to Idaho State Police.

Southbound lanes were shut down for several hours and traffic was diverted at exit 98.

Courtesy: Michael Call

Emergency crews reopened the interstate around 1:30 a.m. but the right lane remained blocked as workers cleared the scene. Drivers reported traffic was delayed around 6 a.m.

Shelley, Firth and Blackfoot Fire departments responded to put out the fire. Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Deputies for traffic control.

