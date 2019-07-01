Timber Creek Campground reopens, sheriff says follow-up will be done ‘as environmental conditions change’

LEADORE — Investigators have completed their weekend search of the Timber Creek Campground and the area is back open to the public.

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner declined to comment about what crews did at the site, which was closed by the U.S. Forest Service from June 28 to July 1.

“We’ve been up there multiple times this season. We will continue to follow-up in the area as environmental conditions change,” Penner tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Penner stressed that yearly searches have been done at the campsite since Idaho Falls toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared in July 2015. Last week private investigator David Marshburn announced his cadaver dogs hit on something at Timber Creek Campground weeks ago and suggested the weekend search was in relation to his findings.

Penner would not comment on Marshburn’s statements or if anything was found at the site but reminded everyone in a statement last week that official information on the case will only come from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will not release information based on speculation or unverified facts. All press releases will be done through local professional media as we continue to search and investigate,” Penner said.