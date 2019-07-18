WATCH: Entire Chris Tapp exoneration hearing

IDAHO FALLS — After spending nearly half of his life in prison for a crime he did not commit, Chris Tapp was officially exonerated during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

In front of a packed courtroom, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark made a motion asking for Judge Alan Stephens to dismiss all charges against Tapp on the basis of his innocence.

The hearing lasted around 30 minutes and Tapp, along with his legal team, all spoke.

Watch the video above for the entire hearing.