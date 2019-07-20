WATCH: Plane takes off after making emergency landing on Idaho highway

KOOTENAI COUNTY — In a video posted by Idaho State Police, the single engine airplane that landed on a state highway in northern Idaho Thursday took to the skies.

The 1979 Beech V35B single engine airplane flown by Scott J. Morledge-Hampton, 52, of Billings, Montana, landed Thursday on State Highway 97 near South Caribou Ridge Road. The area is just east of Lake Coeur d’Alene, according to an ISP news release.

The Beech V35B ran out of fuel before making the emergency landing. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says another plane in the area Thursday reported Morledge-Hampton’s plane “was having engine problems.”

The plane was at at the south end of Lake Coeur d’Alene as Morledge-Hampton said he was trying to make it to Felts Field in Spokane, Washington.

There were no injuries or damage as a result of the landing. The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and made aware of the incident.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Eastside Fire Department responded.