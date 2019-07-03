Everything you need to know about Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

IDAHO FALLS — The biggest 4th of July festival in east Idaho is back for its third year and organizers promise more fun than ever before.

The third annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest will be held Thursday at Snake River Landing. The festivities begin at noon and continue until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration starts at 10 p.m.

Here is what you need to know if you plan on attending the events.

When deciding where to park, begin with the end in mind. Traffic flows from each parking area to different parts of town and different highways for optimal access.

Select your post-Freedom-Celebration destination below for advice on where to park. Parking in a recommended lot will save you time and make the exit from the venue easier for everyone.

CAMP SITES

Snake River Landing is accepting reservations for overnight parking for those who desire to stay near the site.

The fee for each reservation is $50, plus credit card processing and other fees for online transactions (estimated at an additional $4.99 per transaction); or $50 for in-person booking.

Overnight RV Parking is limited to RVs from 5 p.m. on July 3 until 12:00 p.m. on July 5. Overnight parking is ONLY available to those who have 1) reserved their space through Snake River Landing (over the phone or through eventbrite.com), 2) have completed and signed the appropriate paperwork, 3) agreed to abide by all rules and regulations associated with their stay, 4) have completed payment to Snake River Landing for their space.

Please arrive no earlier than 5 p.m on July 3 to park. Parking attendants will be parking RVs on July 3rd from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. There will be absolutely no parking in Snake River Landing RV Parking area without an attendant present.

No RV services are provided (no power, water or sewer hook-ups available). Units must be self-contained. All items brought into the area must leave with you upon departure, including garbage. There will be porta potties throughout Snake River Landing for the 4th of July activities. RV parking spaces are filled on a first-come, first served basis.

To schedule your stay, click here.

KIDS ZONE ACTIVITIES AND WRISTBAND PRICES

From noon – 9 p.m., kids can play on bounce houses, ride mechanical bulls, climb a climbing wall and face off in the Nerf battle zone. Pony rides will also be available from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. All-day wristbands can be purchased in the Stones Kia Kids Zone for just $10 each. Wristbands are good for most activities.

TETON TOYOTA STAGE ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Riverfest’s Teton Toyota Stage has a full day of entertainment from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Snake River Landing.

11:30 Colter Wilson – Country

12:50 Sylvia Bedford – Today’s Biggest Hits

2:10 Clint King – Country

3:30 McMurphy Bros. & Co. – Classic Hits

4:50 Joe & Jacie Sites – Folk

6:10 Famous Undercover Band – Adult Contemporary

7:45 Whitewater Ramble – Blue Grass

MELALEUCA FREEDOM CELEBRATION

The 27th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is a spectacular 31-minute fireworks experience. The American Pyrotechnics Association named the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration a “must-see firework display on Independence Day.” USA Today listed it as one of the best fireworks shows in America.

Launching state-of-the-art shells, this dazzling pyrotechnic display is perfectly synchronized to inspiring music and patriotic messages broadcast live on KLCE 97.3 FM.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.