Why Garth Brooks was late for a news conference and why his concert will be delayed tonight

BOISE — Garth Brooks was running late.

He was supposed to be at a news conference at the Bleymaier Football Center next to Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State University Campus. Instead, he was meeting with BSU student athletes and talking with them about Teammates for Kids, a foundation he started that helps children across the country.

“Probably the most important work I get to do as an artist is work with the next generation,” Brooks said when he arrived at the press conference 10 minutes late. “They are heroes to this community, and how they act affects everybody else.”

Although Brooks calls them the heroes, many say the country megastar is their hero. For the first time in decades, he’s performing in Idaho and, although he was originally scheduled for only one show Saturday, he added another concert at the request of Gov. Brad Little.

Garth Brooks speaks at a news conference in Boise Friday afternoon. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“We have said one night only. We want to make it a special night and this tour is one night only,” Brooks said. “But when you get the report from all your people and social media that 60 percent of those who were there when the tickets went on sale never got up to the window, it makes you feel bad.”

So Brooks added Friday night to the tour and announced that Blake Shelton will be joining him to perform “Dive Bar,” Brooks’ latest single. Trisha Yearwood, Brooks’ wife, will also be on the stage.

“If you’re lucky in this business, somebody’s going to call you the nicest guy on the planet,” Brooks said. “Whoever they say, even if it’s Garth Brooks, they’re lying. The nicest guy on the planet is Blake Shelton. This guy has said yes to everything. He’s the best guy on the planet.”

Garth Brooks speaks at a news conference in Boise Friday afternoon. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The crew will perform first, without Brooks, and then Granger Smith will take the stage. Because Brooks and Shelton are filming a music video, the schedule will likely be delayed.

“It’s going to be back a little more than what you’re thinking. Let’s say the time is 7. It will probably be more like 7:15, 7:30 because we’re going to need it to be dark when Blake gets here,” Brooks said.

The country star is thrilled to be back in Idaho and says people here “have been very sweet to me.” On Thursday night, he and his band opened up their soundcheck at Albertsons Stadium BSU students for free. Faculty and employees paid $10.

“We’ll match that money, and it will go back to a scholarship here at Boise State,” Brooks said. “Our general hope is that scholarship goes to people who never could have afforded to come to college.”

Brooks says he feels at home in the Gem State, and when asked by EastIdahoNews.com how he feels about our most famous export, he expressed his love for potatoes – no matter how they are cooked.

“Look at me. Do I look like I care how my potatoes are? Just bring them on,” he said with a laugh. “They’re my favorite meal, that and bread, and those are the two things they say those are for you. Ms. Yearwood can take a regular potato and turn it into heaven. I think my favorite thing she cooks is mashed potatoes. Easy.”

Brooks hopes to create an unforgettable night for those attending concerts on Friday or Saturday. He’ll perform old hits, new songs and even hug some fans – many who will say he’s making their dreams come true.

“It feels very sweet to hear the same things that I said to George Strait, to hear the same things I said to James Taylor on my chance to meet them,” Brooks said while choking up. “When you hear somebody say that to you, that feels pretty damn good.”

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH GARTH BROOKS