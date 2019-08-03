3 school board seats up for election in Idaho Falls School District 91

IDAHO FALLS — Three seats are up for election on the Idaho Falls School District 91 school board this November.

The seats are for Zone 3, Zone 4 and Zone 5.

Zone 3 includes the areas around the following elementary schools: Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside. The zone seat is held by board vice-chairwoman Lara Hill. She was appointed to the board in Sept. 2018.

Zone 4 includes the areas around Erickson, Linden Park and Hawthorne elementary schools. It also includes Idaho Falls High School. The zone seat is held by board treasurer Larry Haws. He has served on the board since 2011.

Zone 5 includes the neighborhoods around Hawthorne, Longfellow and Sunnyside elementary schools and Taylorview Middle School. The zone seat is held by board clerk Hillary Radcliffe. She was appointed to the board in June.

Candidates wishing to run for these positions must live in the zone and file a declaration of candidacy by 5 p.m. Sept. 6. Before a declaration is submitted, candidates must collect the signatures of at least five residents living in the zone they wish to represent, and an official at the Bonneville County Elections office must certify those signatures, according to a District 91 news release.

Candidate packets are available at the Idaho Falls School District Office at 690 John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

More information is available at www.ifschools.org.