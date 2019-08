Around 1,000 people lose power in Bonneville County

IONA — Around 1,000 people in Iona lost power Thursday night after a tree fell onto power lines.

Wind knocked the tree down on North 55th East around 8:55 p.m. Rocky Mountain Power reported 945 customers were without electricity.

Power is expected to be restored by midnight.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.