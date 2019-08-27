Bonneville school bond fails, Sugar-Salem overwhelmingly passes

IDAHO FALLS — Voters have rejected a $42.7 million dollar bond that would have paid for a new elementary school and upgrades to two high schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93.

A total of 1,606 people voted in favor of the bond with 2,393 voting against. A supermajority of 66.6 percent was needed for the bond to carry; only 40 percent was obtained.

In Sugar-Salem School District 322, a $17 million bond passed overwhelming with 78 percent in favor of the proposal. A total of 840 votes were cast in support with 237 against. The money will be used to build a new junior high school on 45 acres of donated land adjacent to the city limits. The old junior high will be repurposed.

