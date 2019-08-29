Check out the amazing fair food coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — What do Mexican crazy corn nachos, fruity pebble funnel cakes, baked potato asada steak, and peaches and dream churro donuts have in common? They are all at the 117th Eastern Idaho State Fair.

This year’s EISF theme is “Taste the Fun.” EastIdahoNews.com and other media from around eastern Idaho got to taste a good chunk of that fun for the Best Fair Food Contest.

Thursday, food vendors at the EISF competed for top place in four different categories. The judges judged each of the different desserts and entrees to find the first, second and third place winners in each category.

And the winners are:

Best New Sweet

3. C.R. Fish N Things – Banana Foster Churro Donuts

2. Sweet Temptations – Lemon Berry Chiffon Tickle

1. Creamy Creations – Birthday Bash Cake & Shake

Best New Entree

3. Outlaw Catering – Bullseye Burger Saucy Spud Style

2. La Casita Mexican Food – Baked Potato Asada Steak Crispy

1. Mexican Crazy Corn – Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos

Fairest of Them All-Sweet

3. C.R. Fish N Things – Peaches & Dream Churro Donuts

2. Creamy Creations – Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownie

1. Moma & Poppa Leo’s – Ice Cream Baked Potato

Fairest of Them All-Entree

3. Camille’s Crepes – Turkey Bacon Avocado Crepe

2. Mexican Crazy Corn – Bacon Mexican Crazy Corn

1. C.R. Fish N Things – Smoked Salmon On A Bagel

The fair opens Friday with country singer Brett Young and runs through Saturday, Sept 7.

American rock band The Offspring is taking the stage on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Finally, popular comedian Gabriel Iglesias is returning to the EISF to regale audiences for a second time on Friday, Sept. 6.

Every day of the fair is filled with fantastic entertainment including magicians, hypnotists and rodeo events like mutton bustin’ for kids and the bull riding championships.

Closing out the fair is the September Slam Demolition Derby on Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. According to the fair’s website, there is only one rule for the Derby — keep moving.

EISF General Manager Brandon Bird said the EISF has been ranked the second-best state fair in the country. Last year, more than 284,000 people attended the fair and Bird believes there will be even more this year.

“Every year we try to build on the previous year,” Bird said in a previous interview. “There’s a lot of great things that we bring back every year but the new entertainment seems to excite (audiences).”

Tickets for all grandstand events start at $39.

EISF General Manager Brandon Bird wants people to know they should only get their tickets at funatthefair.com. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with cash only.

