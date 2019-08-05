He said under oath that a welding accident prevented him from driving. Now this man has been sentenced for perjury.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General.

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Bonneville County man was sentenced Friday, Aug. 2, for perjury.

47-year-old Jason G. Smith pleaded guilty to one count in April.

Fourth District Court Judge Jason Scott sentenced Smith to a prison sentence of one year, and then commuted the sentence to 60 days in jail. The jail time can be served with work release. The defendant was also ordered to pay court costs, and the court may impose restitution at a later date.

In 2014, Smith was injured on the job when a piece of hot welding material landed in his ear. His injury was real and he received worker’s compensation benefits. Ultimately, however, the Idaho Industrial Commission believed Smith later exaggerated his injuries.

Investigators conducted surveillance and observed Smith driving on two occasions around the same time he’d told doctors his injuries prevented him from driving. While under oath during a deposition, the defendant perjured himself by misrepresenting his ability to drive.

Deputy Attorney General Nicole Schafer in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.