Man rushed to EIRMC after falling off rocks near Snake River

IDAHO FALLS — A man falling 20 feet and hitting his head on rocks prompted a large response from emergency crews near the Snake River on Monday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., a bystander made a 911 call and said the man fell near the SpringHill Suites on Riverwalk Drive.

The man did not fall into the water but was on the shoreline.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with two fire engines, an ambulance and battalion chief. Rescue crews feared they would be unable to reach the man, prompting them to call for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office boat. Additionally, five officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department assisted in the rescue.

Sgt. Brian Lovell, spokesman with the sheriff’s office, says they launched the boat at South Tourist Park, but when the arrived, crews already on scene pulled the man up.

The man was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. His name has not been released.