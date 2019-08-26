Mike’s Makers: Cosplay with the Snake River Defenders

Mike’s Makers features locals who make things. From wood carvings to paintings, knives to cosplay and everything in between, anyone who makes anything is welcome on Mike’s Makers.

It says it in the name. Cosplaying is a mix of costumes and play. On this episode of Mike’s Makers, Mike Price meets the Snake River Defenders — a cosplay group out of Pocatello.

Chelsea Wilkerson, Chynna Linzy, Jacob Rosen and Chrissy Phranasith discuss their different characters they cosplay as, as well as how they go about putting a costume together.

If you or someone you know enjoys making things, let Mike Price know about it by emailing him at mike.price@eastidahonews.com or message him on Facebook or Instagram.

