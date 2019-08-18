Motorcyclist airlifted to EIRMC after crash on ID 28

LONE PINE — Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash about nine miles north of Lone Pine near the border of Clark and Lemhi counties.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Idaho Highway 28 near its intersection with Nicholia Ranch Road.

Police reports sho Justin Nichols, 41, of Idaho Falls and passenger Melissa Nichols, 42, of Idaho Falls, were driving a 2012 Ford F150 pulling a horse trailer southbound on ID 28.

Marrion Lematta, 66, of Salida, Colorado was driving a 2003 Honda VTX1800 motorcycle southbound on ID 28 behind Nichols.

Nichols attempted to make a left turn from the highway onto Nicholia Ranch Road when Lematta attempted to pass Nichols on the left. Lematta struck the rear of Nichols’ truck and came to rest under the horse trailer’s hitch.

Lematta was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Lematta was wearing a helmet and both occupants of the truck were wearing a seatbelt.