Two Chukars games moved from Missoula to Idaho Falls due to unsafe field conditions

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Chukars.

IDAHO FALLS — Due to unsafe field conditions at Ogren Park in Missoula, Montana the upcoming two-game series between the Chukars and the Osprey has been moved to Idaho Falls. The Tuesday and Wednesday, (August 20th and 21st) games will both start at 7:15 p.m. The Chukars will be the road team for both games.

The Osprey cancelled the first three games of their current series with the Great Falls Voyagers and made up two of the games last night in Great Falls.

All Chukars season seat holders will be admitted for free with proof of season seats and will be able to sit in their normal sections. All box seats will be available for just five dollars on a first come first serve basis. General admission seating will also be just five dollars.

You can purchase your tickets for these two games by visiting the box office at Melaleuca Field or by calling (208) 522-8363. There will be no online ticket sales for these two games.