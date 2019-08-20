UPDATE: Police identify local man who died after crashing into overpass pillar

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 337.

Troopers say Grant O. Hunsaker, 31, of Rigby was driving westbound on the highway in a grey 2010 Chevy Equinox. His vehicle left the roadway, veered into the median, and collided with the cement pillars of the Salem Road overpass.

Hunsaker was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on impact. His family has been notified.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — A man is dead after crashing into the support columns of an overpass near Rexburg.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 337 on U.S. Highway 20, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne confirmed the death, but the identity of the man has not been released.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were partially blocked, but reopened around 10 p.m.

The Idaho Transportation Department is on scene inspecting the integrity of the bridge.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.