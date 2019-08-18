UPDATE: SWAT team storms Ammon home and arrests wanted man

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies arrested a man Sunday after a more than four hour standoff.

At around 7 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 1500 block of South Falcon Drive in Ammon to attempt to locate Corey Kent, on a felony warrant for stalking.

Through investigation, deputies had information the suspect may be armed and was refusing to come out.

A perimeter was set up around the home and nearby residents were moved outside the area while more deputies and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT units were dispatched to the scene.

Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Ammon Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist with perimeter safety preparedness.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with Kent who was not cooperating and refusing to come to the door.

Eventually a search warrant was obtained for the residence and deputies were able to force entry.

Ultimately, after continued refusal to come out, SWAT Team deputies utilized tear gas and a K-9 to locate Kent hiding in a bathroom.

Kent was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the felony warrant and new charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

There were no other occupants inside the home and no one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMMON — A large contingent of Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies — including the SWAT team — have been stationed along the 1500 block of Falcon Drive in Ammon since about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said a man has barricaded himself inside a home, and is refusing to come out.

It’s not clear who the man is, or why he has barricaded himself inside.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes, and a section of Falcon Drive has been closed.

Lovell advises residents to avoid the area.

At present there is no danger to the public.