Using organic gardening techniques to improve your at-home garden

Focusing your efforts to continually improve the soil rather than just trying to grow a specific crop is a long term approach with sustainability as the overall goal. “Sustainability” in this situation means having a gardening method that is ecologically friendly, reduces the amount of external man-made inputs, and improves the quality of life of the gardener.

A “healthy” biologically active soil is your best tool in having a successful crop. Plants that perform poorly due to unhealthy soil are also prone to disease and insects.

Start first by having the goal of creating healthy soil by increasing the organic matter content. By doing this you automatically increase the microbial activity in the soil. Keep in mind that most of our native soils are almost all mineral content, and have less than 1 to 3 percent organic matter. In these soils, the microbial count isn’t very high, and while they do exist there, these microbes don’t have a lot to eat and thrive on.

By providing and increasing the organic matter content, you give them something to decompose, and afterward, it makes nutrients available to our vegetables for uptake.

Sources of organic matter include composted manure, peat moss, composted tree leaves and garden residue. Ensure you have good water drainage, as a wet stagnant garden is also a dead garden. If this is an issue for you, good drainage can be

accomplished by adding a small amount of sand with your organic matter. Too much sand added in the place of organic matter can turn your garden soil into a concrete-like soil structure. This mixture of sand and lots of organic matter will create a good balance of drainage, nutrient holding capacity, and still be loose enough for plant roots to develop.

Another option for increasing organic matter is putting your garden into a green manure crop for a season. A green manure crop is simply a crop of plants that you plant, grow up, and then till into the soil before it goes to seed. You can take this one step further and grow a green manure crop in the fall after your garden has pretty much finished its production. In our area, a good Fall green manure crop would be peas or beans.