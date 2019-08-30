Utah neighborhoods evacuated as fire destroys 3 homes, damages 8

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A thick haze filled the air as the sun rose above the mountains in Davis County Friday morning.

Dozens huddled in shelters after a rude awakening several hours earlier when a large fire swept through Bountiful and Centerville, destroying three homes and forcing hundreds of evacuations.

The cause of what has now been dubbed the Gun Range Fire is still unknown, according to KSL.com. The flames sparked just before 1 a.m. on the east bench, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards told reporters early Friday morning.

The fire is zero percent contained and has burned somewhere between 150 and 300 acres as of 10:30 a.m. Between 300 and 400 homes were under mandatory evacuation, and three Bountiful homes were destroyed while another eight were damaged, Edwards said.

The fire led to evacuations in the northeast portions of Bountiful and Centerville in the early morning hours, but the Centerville evacuations ended by mid-morning and residents were able to return to their homes, though the entirety of Island View Drive is still closed to nonresidents.

Residents in North Bountiful were evacuated around 1400 North and 900 East in the early hours of the morning. Those evacuation boundaries have been changed, and the evacuation order is still in place at: all of East Hills Drive, 900 East from East Hills Drive to 900 North, 900 North from 900 East to Northern Hills Drive, all of Northern Hills Drive and Northridge Drive from Northern Hills Drive.

Road closures were set up at 900 East, 400 North and northeast of Bountiful, Edwards said.

The fire shifted, moving northward and slightly west, but firefighters established a line in the east hills to protect several homes. Initial wind gusts as high as 30 mph aided the fire’s early march toward residential areas, and the fire appeared to circle around the “B” on the mountain above Bountiful.

Photos and videos sent to KSL.com from readers showed firefighters responding to the fire in the hills above Bountiful. The winds in the area made fighting the fire difficult, according to witnesses; however, canyon winds appeared to be lessening, KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman tweeted about 5:30 a.m.

Evacuated persons and families are being welcomed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at Main Street and Center Street.

Two earlier shelters at 270 N. 300 East and 900 S. 400 East in Centerville have now been closed.

Schools

The fire has not affected schools in the Davis School District and classes were to be held as usual Friday morning, according to a tweet from the district. However, school buses did not pick up students from the area closed to traffic between 400 North to 1600 North and from 900 East up the mountainside.

District officials will also monitor air quality throughout the day. The fire is currently having “significant impacts” on air quality in the area, and pollution levels have risen to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range and are getting close to the “unhealthy” range, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

Any parent who feels it’s not safe to send their student to school is encouraged to keep them home.

“As always, teachers will work with your child regarding any work they may miss due to their absence,” the tweet from the district said.

Donations

In addition to more than 100 firefighters from Weber and Salt Lake counties, nearly 60 police officers and several members of the community also offered aid in the form of evacuation assistance and donated food, Edwards said.

The Red Cross accepted donated items at the Bountiful Tabernacle, located at Center and Main streets, but no longer needs any donations, according to a tweet from the organization.

Donations are still being accepted at the Kaysville Police Department until 12:30 p.m. Friday. All donations will be delivered at that time, the department said in a tweet.

“We have not been advised of any specific donations needed,” the department added.

“We hope everybody’s OK, and our prayers go out to everybody, especially those who have lost homes and property,” said Beth Smoot, a Bountiful resident who was going between shelters, helping any way she could during the early morning hours.

Additional information

Police urged the public not to dial 911 for information. Additional info is available at the Bountiful police nonemergency info number, 801-298-6294 and 801-298-6297.

