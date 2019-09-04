Chef Jeff makes delicious funeral potato stacks
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Today Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a different take on funeral potatoes! They’re individualized and made with fresh Yukon potatoes.
Ingredients
- 6-8 Yukon Gold potatoes, sliced thin
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 can cream of chicken or mushroom soup
- ¾ c. sour cream
- ½ c. milk
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- 1 c. finely shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 c. cornflakes, crushed
- 1 12 cup muffin tin
Directions
- Slice the potatoes using a mandolin or knife. Put the potatoes in a large bowl and season with the salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, sour cream, milk, garlic and onion powders.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray your muffin tin with non-stick spray. Layer the sliced potatoes in each muffin tin until they reach the top. Spoon the creamy mixture over the top almost completely filling each cup.
- Sprinkle each cup with the cheese and then the cornflakes. Loosely cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional five minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.