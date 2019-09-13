FILL THE BOOT: Local firefighters need your help this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department will once again participate in the annual Fill the Boot campaign this Friday and Saturday at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event raises money for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases by finding research breakthroughs, caring for people and empowering families with services and support across America.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution as firefighters collect money at the intersection.

“This is an important fundraiser to help families continue the fight against life-threatening diseases. We would appreciate donations in any amount. If you choose not to donate, please be courteous to those that do and to the firefighters helping out,” states Fire Chief Duane Nelson.

The International Association of Firefighters has participated in the Fill the Boot campaign for more than 60 years and is the single largest non-corporate donor. Click here for more information.