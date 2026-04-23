Cover your plants and bundle up. A freeze warning will be in effect early Friday morning. - East Idaho News

Cover your plants and bundle up. A freeze warning will be in effect early Friday morning.Published at
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a freeze warning for much of eastern Idaho as temperatures are expected to drop Friday morning.
The warning will take effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall to 28–33 degrees, with the potential for a hard freeze in parts of the eastern Magic Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain, including cities such as Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Burley, American Falls, St. Anthony and surrounding communities.
Meteorologists warn the freezing temperatures could damage crops, harm sensitive vegetation and affect unprotected outdoor plumbing.
More information can be found here.
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