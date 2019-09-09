UPDATE: Employees return to work after gas leak evacuation

UPDATE:

Employees were allowed to return to work at International Isotopes at around 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Intermountain Gas officials determined a nearby contractor struck a gas line, which caused the leak.

The gas was shut off and repairs are underway.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Employees at International Isotopes Inc. were evacuated due to a natural gas leak Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. at 4137 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls.

It’s not clear what caused the leak, but firefighters are on scene, and Intermountain Gas is on the way to fix the leak.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.