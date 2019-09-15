If you get a call saying your social security number has been suspended, it’s a scam

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Many Pocatello residents are receiving robocalls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. Please be aware these are scams.

The caller ID may look like the phone call is coming from the government and a recorded voice says your social security number has been suspended. The recorded instructions will direct you to call a number and provide personal information and maybe even pay a fine with gift cards.

According to the Social Security Administration, social security numbers are never suspended and any call that states your social security number is under suspension is a scam.

Pocatello Police Detective Richard Sampson received such a call on a police department phone line. He was told his social security number had been suspended due to “suspicious activity.” Sampson said the thief aggressively tried to get personal information and walked him through the steps to purchase gift cards to use to “un-suspend” his Social Security number.

Detective Sampson is reminding residents that the Social Security Administration will never call and ask you to confirm your social security number, they will never threaten you for information and they certainly don’t ask for payments to be made with gift cards.

According to the Social Security Administration’s website, if someone says they are from Social Security or emails you requesting information, don’t respond to the message. Instead, contact your local social security office or call them at 1 (800) 772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to see whether they really need any information from you.

Whatever you do, don’t fall victim to a scam and don’t give out your personal information.