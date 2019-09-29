ISP reports multiple crashes in Island Park due to winter weather

ISLAND PARK — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes in the Island Park area due to winter weather.

The number of crashes is unknown, but law enforcement tells EastIdahoNews.com there have been a lot.

Snow has been reported throughout Fremont and Clark counties and along the Montana border. Road conditions are average. There is snow on most of the highways, but visibility is good, and wind speeds are averaging about 13 mph, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Authorities urge caution if you are driving northbound into Fremont or Clark counties.

A mix of rain and sleet has also been reported between Rexburg and Pocatello.

Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday night bringing snow to the majority of eastern Idaho. For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details about the crashes are released.