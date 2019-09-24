Life Lessons: What Everett Lowder learned after a serious stroke and the passing of his wife

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Everett Lowder has spent several years in a wheelchair after suffering a serious stroke. He has learned to cope with his challenges and says it’s helped him with difficulties in life.

The biggest obstacle Everett has faced is the death of his wife. She suddenly died one night of a brain aneurysm after they got into bed and he longs to be reunited with her.

Watch the video above to hear the lessons Everett has to offer.