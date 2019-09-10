Life Lessons: William Fischer shares why it’s important to be an individual

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

William Fischer never planned to move from New Jersey to Idaho but when he brought his daughter to Ricks College several decades ago, he uprooted his family and settled in the Gem State. He’s been here ever since and says he loves it.

William has learned a lot over the years and showed up for his interview ready to stand out! He says it’s important to be an individual and shared other lessons for all to hear.