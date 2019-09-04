Malad fire 45% contained

MALAD — The Malad Summit Fire is 133 acres and 45% contained as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters will continue securing containment lines and extinguishing heat. The fire continues to smolder around juniper trees, making mop up laborious for crews. Full containment is expected Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

The fire started around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a driver lost control of her vehicle when a tire blew. The vehicle went off the right shoulder, rolled and caught on fire. The flames quickly spread to nearby brush.

Five engines, one dozer, one water tender, one handcrew and a helicopter responded to the scene. An additional hand crew will be arriving later today.

No structures are threatened and all evacuations have been lifted.