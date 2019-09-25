Man arrested in Yellowstone after allegedly threatening to kill 20 people

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — A man accused of threatening to kill 20 people in Boise over an alleged “emotional affair” was arrested in Yellowstone National Park.

Joshua James Mjoness, 44, of Christine, North Dakota, was arrested on Sept. 18, after his wife told authorities Mjoness had threatened to kill the man she’d had an emotional affair with or kill everyone in the man’s office if she didn’t tell him exactly who the man was.

According to federal court documents, Mjoness believed the man worked in an office in Boise and was on his way there when he was arrested.

Mjoness allegedly texted his wife saying, “his full information, or the entire office in the next 24 hours. Your choice.” He later sent her a photo of the 9mm Ruger handgun he’d bought with a text message that said “up to you,” authorities said.

Shortly after he allegedly sent a text message to his wife’s brother, saying “Tell your sister to send me a picture of (the man) and his information. Either two people die or 20 die.”

Law enforcement tracked Mjoness’ cellphone to the area of Pelican Creek near the East Entrance Road of Yellowstone National Park. Park rangers were on the lookout for Mjoness and given a description of his vehicle and his license plate number.

Park rangers pulled Mjoness over at the Old Buffalo Picnic Area, where he was taken into custody.

According to documents, rangers found a handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition and marijuana. They also noted that they smelled alcohol on Mjoness’ breath. He was initially charged with driving under the influence.

Mjoness is now facing federal charges of illegal gun possession, making threats and transporting a firearm over state lines to commit a crime.