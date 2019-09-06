We’re providing meals for Feel Good Friday, and hoping you can help!

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week we need your help to support those in our community who rely on Meals on Wheels. The organization needs funding and Nuclear Care Partners is sponsoring The Empty Bowls Project. Bowls are purchased for $3 and the purchaser then paints them at Possibly Picasso in Idaho Falls.

RELATED | Paint a bowl and help Meals on Wheels

Those bowls are then sold at The Empty Bowls dinner on Oct. 10. All the money raised goes to Meals on Wheels.

We decided to purchase 30 bowls to help with the project – but we can’t paint them all! Watch the video above to see how you can assist us in this project.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.