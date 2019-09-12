Woman intended to kill man who then shot her, say deputies

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman is being held on $200,000 bail after deputies say she entered the home of a man she previously lived with in an unsuccessful attempt to kill him.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 29, Isabelle Jolley, 18, entered the home of Andrew Young, 32, at 600 West 300 North without permission. With a loaded handgun in hand, Jolley pulled the trigger while pointing it at Young. The gun failed to fire and Young swatted it out of Jolley’s hand.

Detectives say Jolley ran out the house and into her 1997 Buick Lesabre, and Young picked up the gun and chased her.

“Isabelle Jolley drove off in the car, and Andrew Young shot approximately six to nine times, striking the car and hitting Isabelle Jolley in the knee, and she received a wound on her head from the shooting,” the probable cause reads.

Jolley stopped at a Maverick in Blackfoot while driving herself to the hospital and called 911, according to court documents. While first responders treated Jolley’s wounds, her mother, Gwendolyn Barrington, 49, arrived yelling. When law enforcement tried to de-escalate the situation, Barrington allegedly hit the deputy in the face twice.

Gwendolyn Barrington | Bingham County Jail

Barrington was arrested. When she arrived at the Bingham County Jail, she allegedly bit correctional staff and yelled that she should not be in jail, upset with the fact her daughter had just been shot, according to court documents.

Investigators spoke with Young and he admitted to chasing Jolley and firing the gun several times, a detective writes.

Jolley told detectives she entered the home intending to shoot Young or herself. Court documents do not detail why.

However a no-contact order was issued between Jolley and Young in early July while the two lived together. In that incident, Young shoved Jolley, which caused a gash in her leg when she landed onto a metal sink, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Also during the incident, Young allegedly threw Barrington and her TV onto the ground.

Prosecutors charged Young with felony domestic battery causing traumatic injury, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property for the July incident.

Young is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of unlawful discharge of a firearm and being held in the Bingham County Jail on $200,000 bail.

Jolley was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Barrington was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel and assault on a correction officer. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Jolley made her initial court appearance Monday, and Young and Barrington’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for Thursday.