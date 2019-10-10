Amazon opening first fulfillment center in Idaho next year

The following is a news release from Amazon.com, Inc.

NAMPA – Amazon.com, Inc. announced plans Thursday to open its first fulfillment center in Idaho, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon robotics in an industry-leading workplace. The state-of-the-art facility will be located in Nampa and will open in 2020.

“We’re excited to open our first customer fulfillment center in Idaho and to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the city,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “Amazon is committed to creating a positive economic impact in Nampa and enhancing the customer experience throughout the region.”

“Amazon’s investment in Nampa will add job opportunities for our citizens and create a ripple effect of economic activity throughout the region,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “The investment demonstrates that Idaho’s workforce and economy continue to attract the ideas and businesses that thrive in a knowledge-based economy. We are proud that Amazon chose Idaho to expand and do business.”

Amazon will fulfill customer orders such as books, electronics and toys from this 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center. All associates will go through safety training and ongoing coaching and will have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon’s upskilling programs such as Career Choice. The company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, over 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

“I would like to thank Amazon for choosing Nampa to locate their newest fulfillment center. Their investment in local transportation improvements and a competitive employment package represents a significant opportunity for our community,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling says. “The City of Nampa will do everything we can to support the expedited construction timeline and we look forward to being part of the Amazon family.”

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based in Idaho. There are more than 11,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Idaho growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.

This project is being developed in partnership with Pannotoni Development Co. Inc.