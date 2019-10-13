Authorities investigating plane crash in Island Park

HENRYS LAKE – A plane crash in Island Park is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-engine plane crashed on a landing strip off state highway 87 near Henrys’ Lake Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:15.

The plane flipped over after it landed. Humphries did not know the type of airplane or what caused the crash, but the pilot walked away without any injuries. His name has not been released. He is from Sugar City.

A witness who saw the crash wrote on Facebook,

“There was a lot of effort put forth by those who were first on the scene, from emergency response to deputies, ambulance and state patrol, for someone that was trying to land a perfectly good plane.”

The FAA has been notified. An investigation is underway with more details forthcoming.

Courtesy Jeff Haddon