Driver arrested for DUI after rear-ending car near Inkom

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

INKOM – On Monday, October 7th, 2019 around 4:30 p.m., Idaho State Police received multiple calls about a 2019 Ford F250 that was unable to maintain lanes and driving erratically northbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 59 near Inkom.

Around 4:45 p.m., another caller indicated the Ford F250 crashed into another vehicle near milepost 68, near the Clark Street Exit.

Carly Losee, 31, of Pocatello was northbound on I-15 in a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup when she was rear ended by the Ford F250. The driver of the 2019 Ford F250, Robert Northern, 19, of Corning, New York was arrested for driving under the influence.

Nobody was transported to the hospital.