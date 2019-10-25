Idaho Falls reverts spelling on three streets from ordinance approved last month

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday night to revert the spellings of three streets changed in a City Council meeting last month.

At the Sept. 26 meeting, the council approved the ordinance standardizing and correcting the names of several streets. However, a response from the community prompted the city to revert some of the street names back to the common spelling of the names.

“Some of them we actually changed them to an unconventional spelling,” Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Shelly Smede said. “The day after we passed that one of my friends from Lapoloma informed me that we had spelled it wrong. So staff prepared the ordinance again to change the names to commonly accepted spellings.”

In the revision, switched Lapoloma drive back to La Paloma Drive, Yukatan Way to Yucatan Way as previously approved and Casseopeia Street back to Cassiopea Street.

“The reason we are making this such a big deal about this is because people have to contact people who’re sending them billing and so forth and correct their spelling of things,” City Councilman Jim Freeman said. “Also, it’s an expense for the city to replace all these street signs.”

City spokesman Bud Cranor said last month the public works department already changed many of the signs and that the passing of the ordinance in September “cleans up” the city’s ability to legally change the street names on maps and plot layouts and GIS systems.

The Public Works Department will replace the handful of signs reflecting inaccuracies with in-house signage equipment, which keeps cost low, Cranor said.