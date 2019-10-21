IDFG ask for help after 2 dead deer are dumped south of Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating two mule deer bucks that were wasted and dumped south of Idaho Falls. They were discovered on Thursday Oct. 17 south of the Sand Creek Golf Course on Henry Creek Road.

“We are asking for your help,” says Conservation Officer Rob Howe. “Anyone with knowledge of these two deer is asked to come forward and help us understand what circumstances lead to these deer being left.”

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Officer Howe at (208) 390-0634 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation in this case.

A new online reporting option is also available on the Fish and Game website idfg.idaho.gov or by visiting idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

This is the third poaching incident in eastern Idaho this month. Sometime between October 10 and October 12, a 3 X 3 mule deer buck was shot with a rifle and left to waste south of Blackfoot Reservoir in Unit 72. A member of the public discovered the deer approximately 100 yards off of China Cap Road.

A member of the public also reported a 2-point mule deer buck left to waste in Unit 74 approximately 60 yards off of Mountain View Road, six miles west of Grace. The deer was shot with a rifle sometime between October 10 and October 13.

If you have any information related to either of these incidents, contact Senior Conservation Officer Joshua Leal at (208) 390-1624 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.