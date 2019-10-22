Life Lessons: Evada Bitter reflects on 90 years of life

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Evada Bitter celebrated her 90th birthday this year and is reflecting on nine decades of lessons. This mother of eight says he has no regrets and is proud of the life she’s lived.

Watch the video above to hear from Evada and why she has such a positive outlook on life.