Man arrested after slow-speed chase from Clark to Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities arrested a Lewiston man on Interstate 15 Thursday night after a slow-speed chase that started in Clark County and ended in Bonneville County.

Brian Bensen, 62, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, at about 12:30 a.m.

Police reports show at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police received a call from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office advising their deputy was in pursuit of 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 179, approximately 12 miles north of Dubois.

The vehicle had initially been reported to 911 dispatchers by multiple citizens as swerving all over the road.

A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to pull over.

Idaho State Police Troopers responded to the area and deployed hollow spike strips at multiple locations on I-15. The suspect’s vehicle ran over the spikes, flattening three tires on his pickup. The suspect, later identified Bensen continued to drive on the rims at slow speeds for over 20 miles. Bensen came to a stop near milepost 124 on I-15, about five miles north of Idaho Falls, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Bonneville Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the local SWAT team was called to the incident. After Bensen stopped there was a standoff with troopers and deputies from Clark, Jefferson, and Bonneville counties. He refused to exit his vehicle for approximately 45 minutes.

Eventually, he exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Bensen was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor eluding police. No bond has been set.

Courtesy photo