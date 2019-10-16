Man who stabbed father with pitchfork pleads guilty

BLACKFOOT — The Shelley man who stabbed his father with a pitchfork in May pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan R. Rawson, 35, pleaded guilty to an attempt to commit a serious felony (murder) as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a felony aggravated assault, felony burglary and misdemeanor battery charge. The charge Rawson pleaded guilty to holds up to a 20-year prison sentence.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bingham County Sheriff deputies found 68-year-old Delbert Rawson stabbed in the face and chest with a pitchfork on May 29. During an interview with police, Delbert Rawson said he awoke at 3 a.m. to his son stabbing him. During the incident, Jonathan Rawson reportedly said he was going to kill his father.

Both Jonathan and Delbert Rawson were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Delbert Rawson recovered from his injuries.

A mental evaluation determined Rawson competent to stand for trial and in July he initially pleaded not guilty.

Rawson’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9 before District Judge Darren B. Simpson.