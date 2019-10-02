Planet Doom opens for the season in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The largest haunted attraction in Idaho Falls just opened for the 2019 Halloween season.

The newly remodeled 32,000 square foot attraction, located on 1st Street, is boasting “Hollywood-quality” special effects.

“We’ve remodeled about 80 percent of the attraction for 2019,” Planet Doom’s general manager Brent Wilson said in a news release. “This includes the addition of over a dozen new professional animatronics and new theatrical facades and sets. We are very proud of the new haunt and we look forward to a great Halloween season.”

The walkthrough takes 45 minutes and features animatronics and more than 100 scare-actors. Even those waiting in line can enjoy the dance team and a carnival-style “zombie brain toss” game.

Tickets cost $12 per person.

Like Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror before it, Planet Doom is the primary funding source for the Idaho Falls-Bonneville County D.A.R.E program.