Police searching for armed man who robbed Common Cents in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Common Cents convenience store on the 1000 block of South Boulevard.

Police reports show at around 11 p.m. Saturday, a unknown man entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier.

She complied and the man left the store with a small amount of cash heading north toward 10th Street, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Troopers responded to the area in force and closed down a number of streets surrounding the store to search for the suspect, witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com.

The roads were closed for about 1.5 hours, but police were ultimately unsuccessful in locating the suspect, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

The suspect is a Caucasian male and was wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans. He had a black mask over his face and safety glasses. He was carrying a black drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

If you would like to report anonymously, you can call the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 or report online at ifcrime.org. Armed robbery is a serious crime and successful tips to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.