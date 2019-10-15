Suspect in Boise mass stabbing that killed 3-year-old is found competent to stand trial

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The man accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old girl and wounding eight other people at or near the child’s birthday party on June 30, 2018, is back in the Ada County Jail after a judge on Saturday declared that he is competent to stand trial.

Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, and prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty. He faces 12 other felonies connected to the mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex.

In January, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Nancy Baskin ruled that Kinner was “dangerously mentally ill,” unable to assist in his own defense and a flight risk. He has been housed at the Idaho Department of Correction’s Secure Mental Health Facility while professionals have worked to restore his competency for trial.

Baskin had committed Kinner to the secure mental health facility at the maximum-security prison south of Boise for up to 90 days of treatment. His stay had been repeatedly extended because he was previously not deemed competent to stand trial.

In an order on Saturday, though, Baskin wrote that Kinner “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding — and (that) he has a rational as well as factual understanding of the proceedings against him.” Hearings had been held again in September to determine whether or not he was competent to assist in his own defense.

Kinner’s jury trial is tentatively set for Jan. 13, 2020.