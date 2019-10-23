These local seasonal events will help make your Halloween spooktacular!

Halloween is right around the corner and there are loads of fun activities and events to help you get excited for the season. Here are three events coming up this weekend that promise to scare up plenty of fun and excitement.

Paisley’s Spook-tacular Benefit Concert and Halloween Party

A trio of local music acts (Back Road Static, Almosta Trio and County Line) is convening at Loft 745 between Rigby and Idaho Falls for Paisley’s Spook-tacular Benefit Concert and Halloween Party on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. It will be a night of food, fun and music for all ages.

Best of all, the whole shebang is for a good cause.

“We got life-flighted down to Primary Children’s back in August, totally out of the blue, and found out that my daughter had a heart condition that went undiagnosed for nine months,” said Natalie Miller, whose daughter, Paisley is the reason for the show. “We were down at Primary Children’s for about a month. She had to have emergency open-heart surgery and have her mitral valve replaced.”

The ordeal left the Miller family struggling under the weight of a mountain of medical debt. Miller’s brother, Ryan Christensen, who plays in County Line, had the idea of throwing a benefit concert to bring the Millers some relief.

Along with the concert, Paisley’s Spook-tacular includes carnival games for kids, a raffle for a guitar from the No Limit Guitar Co. and a silent auction for some really cool items. Food and drink will be available and costumes are welcome.

Click here for more information. You can also click here to donate to a Go Fund Me supporting the Millers.

Colonial Theater’s screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

As part of their ‘Colonial Classic Movies’ series, the Colonial theater is screening the cult classic musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The screening is set for Thursday night, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The film tells the story of Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who have a wild experience with a cast of eccentric characters led by Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The film has amassed a legion of dedicated fans who know all the lyrics, all the dialogue and all the dance moves.

“Fair warning!” says a post on the event’s Facebook page. “This isn’t your normal movie screening where folks sit quietly and watch a show. There will be a LOT of call and response, throwing things, and dancing around. Don’t say no one warned you!”

Click here for more information.

Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove’s Halloween ComicFest

There will be plenty of food, fun and free comics to be had at Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove’s fourth annual Comic Fest. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and gives fans a chance to score some free comic books.

“Usually at least two,” Captain Bengal’s owner Bob Beason said of the free comics. “And then towards the end of the day, we’ll start handing them out like candy.”

The event offers more than free comics. A costume contest, good food and an appearance from Pocatello’s local superhero team will also be part of the fun.

“The Snake River defenders are going to be in costume, suited up and ready to defend Idaho,” Beason said.

Fans can also meet comic book writers and artists face-to-face and pick up samplings of their work, including titles Beason has written and drawn himself. Comic Fest is a valuable opportunity for independent talents to showcase their work and may even be a stepping stone that helps get them into larger conventions.

“We’ll also have a bin full of comics for $.12 each,” Beason said. “Kind of a throwback to the old $.12 cent days when comics were cheap and you could buy six comics with the dollar you made for mowing the lawn.”

Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove is located at 348 N 3rd St. in Pocatello. Click here for more information.