Transgender man placed on probation for sexual battery of woman

ST. ANTHONY — A judge ordered a transgender man to spend time on supervised probation Wednesday after Katie “Kade” Pughe pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins order Pughe, 22, to spend three years on supervised probation while suspending three years of jail time, the maximum combined sentence for the misdemeanor charges. Each count held a one year sentence, but court records show Eddins ordered them to be served consecutively.

As part of a plea agreement, Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Murdoch agreed to reduce two felony counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object to the misdemeanor charges. St. Anthony police arrested Pughe in May for sexually assaulting a woman lying in bed next to a young child.

RELATED: Transgender man accused of sexually assaulting woman

According to court documents, police were made aware of the incident after being called to Madison Memorial Hospital for the report of a rape. During the encounter, the victim said she tried to make little noise out of fear. The victim reportedly told detectives she feared Pughe would hit or hurt the toddler.

RELATED: Sexual assault charges against transgender man reduced to misdemeanors as part of plea agreement

In a recorded phone call, the victim confronted Pughe and said “it was basically rape,” according to court documents. During the call, “Pughe stated that he thought they were role-playing.”

Eddins did not order Pughe to undergo a psychosexual evaluation. Eddins ordered Pughe to pay $3472.50 in fees and fines. Those convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery in Idaho are not required to register as a sex offender.